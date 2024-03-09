Nigerian singer Davido has joined the trending conversation surrounding Anthony Joshua and his fight with Francis Ngannou

Davido, in reaction to Anthony Joshua's knockout victory over Francis Ngannou, took to Canadian rapper Drake's Instagram comment section to mock him

The Nigerian singer trolled Drake for using nearly a billion naira to bet against Anthony Joshua that Francis Ngannou would beat him

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has sparked reactions on social media with a comment he shared on Drake's Instagram page.

American-Canadian rapper Drake is famous for his love for sports betting. He recently made a whooping $615k bet on Francis Ngannou to beat Nigeria's Anthony Joshua.

Davido trolls Drake after he lost his bet of N980m made against Anthony Joshua, winning his fight with Francis Ngannou. Photo credit: @davido/@drake/@anthonyjoshua

However, in a stirring turn of events, the British Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua showed his class and superiority by knocking Francis Ngannou out in the second round during their recent fight.

Davido taunts Drake for betting against AJ

After Anthony Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou, Nigerian singer Davido reacted to the win in Drake's comment section.

He trolled the Canadian rapper for betting against his countryman and losing almost a billion naira.

Read an excerpt of what Davido wrote under Drake's betting slip post:

"Ur ticket don cut."

See Drake's post that stirred Davido's reaction:

Netizens react to Davido's comment on Drake's page

See the reactions that trailed Davido's comment on Drake's page:

@iam_deejayjet:

"Na why them Dey disrespect Davido all the time. Why that kind of childish playfully comments be that? Shey Davido doesn’t know who he be? Common pacakage small na."

@iamsammylovely:

"The match is poorly staged tho."

@_dj_vee:

"If them attack an now, e go dey cry, fans go dey disrespect but he no mind him business."

@darrell_drey_:

"This one no just get level."

@horsepowers2buy:

"This is why people disrespect Davido!"

@omobolaji_1904:

"This one with Cho Cho Him no dey tire ni."

@abobi_001:

"He will soon cry a river when one Drake fan trolls him back now."

@bimzbeauty_:

"I no Dey put mouth for people wey fit sell me matter."

@weeliams002:

"Ngannou wear skirt come fight Professional boxer !! He thought AJ was coming to see him dancing around like he did with Fury !!! AJ is hungry and he Schooled him well!!! Shame on all Nigerians who uh doubted AJ and supported Ngannou!!!"

@nsg_music:

"What’s cash out?"

Drake buys N1.7bn chain, Davido reacts

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Davido reacted when it went viral that Drake acquired a Homer Simpson necklace worth over N1.6bn.

The DMW boss shared the news of Drake’s chain on his Instagram story and explained that he must have been drunk when he showed interest in the jewellery earlier.

