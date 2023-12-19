Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie trends online after a post he shared on his page about getting a new chieftaincy title went viral

The movie star shared in a post on his official Instagram page that the title of Ibobo Umuleri has been conferred on him from his maternal hometown

Despite the celebration being about his father, Nollywood star Yul Edochie has been the one trending as netizens refuse to forgive him over his marital woes

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie trends online as he revealed that he was delighted as he was recently conferred a highly esteemed chieftaincy title from his maternal homestead.

The ace movie actor shared the good news with his followers in a post on his official Instagram page.

Pete Edochie trends as he celebrates getting conferred a new chieftaincy title. Photo credit: @peteedochie/@mayyuledochie

Pete Edochie, in his post, shared that the title comes at the most unexpected moment of his life.

Yul Edochie gets dragged as father gets new chieftaincy title

Pete Edochie, in his announcement, took time to teach his followers how to pronounce his new chieftaincy title and how he should now be addressed; he wrote:

"New Chieftaincy Title: IBOBO Umuleri.... Pronunciation: Umueri..... Umueri being my maternal home."

Amidst his father getting recognised with a very honourable title, Yul Edochie gets called out by netizens tagged as a bad representation of what his father stands for in society.

See Chief Ibobo's post announcing his new title:

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's post announcing his new chieftaincy title

Here are some of the comments that trailed Pete Edochie's post:

@yusufakeem2023:

"Congratulations sir wish Mr coconut head can follow all ur good steps, I pray God deliver him from Judy's charm."

@luchydear:

"See resemblance! That of a Lion!! You’re truly the Lion of Africa.. EBUBEDIKE!!!❤️"

@mayyuledochie:

"Wow! "

@jnrpope:

"THE REAL ODOGWU."

@maduabuchiawaji:

"Congratulations IBOBO UMUERI. More feathers to your well decorated cap."

@tashaswavey:

"Another sorrowful night for yul to be dragged."

@soloblinkz:

"They should give Yul, odiegwu of Umuleri Pronunciation: Umueri."

@maryicehair:

"While ur son is etiboribo of umuleri."

@tigerclef:

"This one sweet me ooh IBOBO chai IBOBO akaria."

