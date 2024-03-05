Nigerian actress Uche Okoye has been on everyone's lips following her recent post on social media

The movie star was unfortunately involved in a ghastly motor accident that severely damaged the front view of her Toyota Camry

Uche, who couldn't believe the new look of her car after a good Samaritan helped fix it, dropped an appreciation video

Actress Uche Okoye was filled with immeasurable joy after her crushed car returned to her in a new and perfect look.

The movie star experienced a ghastly accident a few days back that damaged the bonnet of her Toyota Camry.

Uche Okoye celebrates her fixed car after surviving a ghastly accident. Credit: @realucheokoye

Source: Instagram

She revealed that God saved her from dying during the ghastly accident as she mourned her bashed ride.

On Monday, March 4, she shared a video of her car in a better condition that could be mistaken for brand new.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The actress was all jumpy and excited about the work that was done, and she appreciated her friend, Dave, for coming through for her and assisting with the hassle.

In the footage, an elated Uche could be heard saying:

"I dedicate this car to Mr Dave, a friend and a brother."

Meanwhile, netizens criticised her body movement during her appreciation. The actress was seen twerking and vigorously shaking her behind after seeing the state of her car.

She wrote:

"I'm happy again." God bless me, Dave, and his entire generation for being good to me."

See her post below:

See netizens' reactions to Uche Okoye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mrbitubani:

"Nawaoo dis ur yarnsh dey clear Rd for you."

callme_sammy:

"Nothing wey yansh no fit do for woman for dis life."

w_filmz_picturee:

"Na car you Dey dedicate or na yansh you Dey dedicate."

vdeejayfreshbeatz:

"Na car she dey show us or na bum bum."

zaza_of_abj:

"I have seen the reason why Moses bliss travelled to Ghana to go find wife."

mrparole:

"If you have never had a car and had an accident. You won't relate."

kurupt.mack:

"No go use am jam again o, if not we go seize am from you."

Nkechi Blessing acquires a new car

Meanwhile, famous Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday went all out to celebrate herself last Christmas.

The Nollywood actress got people talking online after clips of her new ride went viral.

Celebrating her latest achievement, Nkechi Blessing, who was one of the main acts in Mercy Aigbe's new movie Ada Omo Daddy, threw some shades at her mortal foe, Blessing CEO, saying that she had no reason to fake her feats in search of clout.

Source: Legit.ng