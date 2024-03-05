Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has shared his spiritual battles on social media to the surprise of fans

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the socialite explained how he battles spiritual attacks after doing anything big and how he sees Bobrisky in his dreams

The video raised a series of comments from netizens with some of them expressing their amusement at James Brown’s antics

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Obialor James aka James Brown, recently opened up about having spiritual attacks on social media.

The socialite took to his official Instagram page to share a video where he narrated his spiritual battles and how it manifests.

Crossdresser James Brown mentions Bobrisky as he claims he suffers spiritual attacks. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

According to James Brown, he noticed that he had been having a lot of spiritual attacks in recent times and he decided to go to his village in Imo state to pray. The crossdresser noted that the attacks usually come when he does something worthy of celebration.

James Brown claimed that the attacks came when he celebrated his birthday in February among other instances. He posted a clip of his wounded leg, noted problems with his TikTok page, and more as manifestations of the attacks.

The crossdresser explained that he went to the village for prayers on the instructions of his father. He also shared a clip of him praying inside the forest to avert his spiritual problems.

According to James Brown, he had been having a lot of strange dreams including seeing Bobrisky and other strange people when he sleeps.

Reactions as James Brown claims he suffers spiritual attacks

After James Brown shared his spiritual problems with netizens, a number of them seemed to be amused by his display going by their reactions. Read some of their comments below:

Prettymikeoflagos:

“What if snake bite u in that forest .”

iam_simply_glory:

“I been dey pity u as I see that injury for ur leg but as u enter bush laugh no gree me .”

Pglobal_shop:

“ and some may feel his joking he's not ooo.”

Ezeanyavanessa:

“You say you dey see who for dream? Na @bobrisky222 i hear abi ear dey pain me.”

Thedeltabeauty:

“ pele , do 7 days dry fasting.”

ibekweofficial:

“@bobrisky222 leave my brother alone O.”

Meyiwa_vera:

“ James what prayer ground is that.”

mariam_oyakhilome:

“Stop letting people spray money on your head on your birthday.Sorry you hear? May God answer all your prayers.”

Lowkey.ovb:

“James nobi you be princess of water…how a whole mami mami wata mami siri Dey experience spiritual attack.”

James Brown drags senior colleague Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng