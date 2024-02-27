Asake has responded to a female fan who said he is her soulmate because they are musically connected

The YBNL music star, in a reaction, reshared the lady's tweet on his story as he suggested she was crazy

Asake's response to the tweet stirred a comment from the female fan who shared a crying emoji

Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, appears to be engaging with his supporters lately as he recently responded to a female fan who claimed he is her soul mate.

The female fan identified as temi_ajimoti on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, February 26, dropped a tweet about how music could connect people to their soulmates.

Asake's response to female fan leaves her close to tears. Credit: asakemusic/gettyimages/layla

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that in her case, Asake was the singer she was connected with musically, making him her soulmate.

"Do yall have musicians who you believe are your soulmate: but like strictly musically. For me it’s Asake. Like I feel like musically we are connected or maybe mo ya werey," she tweeted.

See her tweet below:

Asake reacts to lady's tweet

The female fan's tweet caught the Lonely At The Top crooner's attention as he swiftly responded.

Resharing the tweet on his Instastory, Asake, known for his strange outfits, described her as crazy.

He wrote:

"E be like she don kolo ."

See a screenshot of Asake's post below:

Screenshot of Asake's Instastory post. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The lady also reacted to Asake's response to her tweet as she wrote:

See her tweet below:

This is coming after Asake hailed Davido for always taking time to check up on him.

People react to lady's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

OyewunmiOluwa12:

"Coming from mr money ig story, na true say you don kolo?"

gloriousHabeeb:

"No be only you I won manya for Asake."

kaitesiviv:

"Asake is my soulmate too."

