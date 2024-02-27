Davido has joined other international celebrities to react to Kanye West's viral post calling out apparel giant Adidas

The US rapper, in an outburst, claimed Adidas released an unapproved design, which he called “fake” Yeezy 350s

The Nigerian music star, in a reaction, called on Kanye West to join him at Adidas' rival Puma, a comment which spurred reactions

American rapper and businessman Kanye West, also known as Ye, has put his former business partner Adidas on a blast, which stirred reactions from international celebrities, including Nigeria's David Adeleke Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adidas cut ties with Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks.

Why Kanye West called out Adidas

In a recent outburst via his social media accounts on Monday, February 26, Kanye West dragged the apparel giant for releasing what he called “fake” Yeezy 350s, which he claimed were unapproved designs.

Aside from dragging Adidas, Kanye also called on his fans and supporters to boycott the apparel designer.

Watch video of Kanye West calling out Adidas over fake Yeezy:

Sharing a screenshot of colleagues who have supported him, Kanye West wrote in a caption:

"Thank you everybody for supporting me on this fight with adidas Thank you Snoop and thank you to all my fans Your words are making a difference right now."

Davido's message to Kanye West

The Nigerian music star, who has a deal with Adidas' rival Puma in reaction to the US rapper's post, encouraged him to join him at the German multinational corporation.

He wrote:

"Come to @puma YE."

See a screenshot of Davido's comment below:

Reactions trail Davido's advice to Kanye West

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerian netizens who applauded Davido for his advice to Kanye West. Read some of them below:

real__lollipop:

"@davido @kanyewest listen to my uncle dawg."

donaldeke1:

"@davido e go happen o."

ziggy_guns:

"@davido now now wey ye just post you don rush comment. Try dey rest."

ekejinior:

"@davido listen to Davido @kanyewest please. I hate to see you worry champ."

