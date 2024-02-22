Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo had a heated moment with one of her followers on Instagram after she shared a lovey-dovey clip of herself and her lover Paulo

The internet user claimed that the Yoruba star was desperate for her companionship with the music executive

The Nollywood diva didn't hesitate to return the same energy to internet user by letting them know they had no say in life decision

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo attacked a troll for claiming she is desperate for her partner Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo

The movie star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous loved-up art piece that someone had produced for her and her lover.

Iyabo confessed her love for Paulo by captioning her post, "Forever is the deal, @paulo2014."

However, a troll identified as Chaimzy222 claimed that the actress was needy for Paulo because he rarely expresses affection for her on social media or returns her gestures.

Chaimzy222 advised Iyabo Ojo to exercise caution and take her relationship with Paulo mildly.

The troll wrote, "This woman is so desperate, eh, every time forever is the deal whereby this man has never said this for once. Nne biko slow down ok. Na Igbo man you are dealing with o, na man suppose dey do all these obey wey you dey do, na wa o. Forever no, eternity ni

"You can block yourself for all I care or hide my comments, but I just tell you the truth anytime, any day. No doubt I like Iyabo but I don't like her desperation for this man."

The actress reaffirmed her position and added that the young lady could kill herself for all she cared.

See the conversation below:

See the video Iyabo Ojo shared:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ladyque_1:

"Minding your business should be a compulsory course in this country."

vanzyvanz:

"Forever is the deal ooo jare … Mek una try dey mind your business. Dollar dey rise oooo."

ayomi___x:

"At this point, some of these celebrities need to find these trolls and teach them lessons! Cuz, some of them be moving really really m@d!!"

ble_ssing_sunday:

"At least this couple better pass Judy wey don turn hype man for Yul."

konjac_sponge_lagos:

"Mercy marry married man una won kill am ,iyabo marry single dad una dey criticize her …wetin una want gan gan ? Abeg leave this woman alone ejooooo."

