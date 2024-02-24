A video of Nollywood actor Zubby Micheal and controversial content creator James Brown has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, the controversial crossdresser was seen stylish keeping his distance away from Zubby Micheal, and the act has stirred reactions

Other celebrities that were seen on the set of the viral clip include Big Brother Naija star Nini Singh and Erica Nlewedim

A video of Nigerian movie star Zubby Micheal and controversial crossdresser James Brown has created a stir on social media.

The celebrities were seen on set at a stadium talking to the camera with some regular Nigerians.

Video of James Brown running away from Zubby Micheal while on set for a new movie trend. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@zubbymicheal

However, something from the viral video struck the attention of many Nigerians. The controversial crossdresser, James Brown, was seen looking very uncomfortable while standing next to Zubby Micheal.

It was noticed that James stylishly kept his distance from Zubby even though they were supposed to run the show together.

Other celebrities, like BBNaija star Nini Singh, Porsha Snow and Baye Isioma, were also sighted on the set.

This new clip is coming weeks after Zubby Micheal hung out with some secondary school students.

See the viral video of James Brown stylish distancing himself from Zubby Micheal:

Fans react to James and Zubby's clip

Many netizens have reacted to the viral video of Zubby Micheal and James Brown with some sharing their thoughts on while the latter kept a distance between himself and his colleague.

Below are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@suc_cess3:

"Why James brown come dy give zubby distance..."

@maksey:

"Lol, what’s James brown doing."

@mimishair28:

"Why James dey do like earth worm..guy stand well."

@chigoziechimezie_:

"Everybody get hin own category."

@chillwellrichyy:

"This sexual James have to treat different,I hate seeing shiiit around."

@h.o_ramsey:

"James brown on don tire me or is it what I'm talking."

@itz_olubukky:

"Chief Zubby on this. James dey observe social distancing e no wan chop slap"

@hairpalaces:

"What is that one doing on the field ??? Dat one ?? Breeze go carry person go."

@omo_bloggerblogger:

"Wetin una carry @mrfunny1_ babe carry come do for here??"

@drizzy174:

"That wan nor be James brown abi nah my eyes Dey pain me?"

Zubby Michael & Obio on bike trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Zubby Michael that left many laughing over a recent movie role he played with his colleague, Ebube Obio.

In the short clip, Zubby was sighted carrying Ebube like a child as he placed her on a motorcycle.

The clip stirred numerous reactions on social media, with many teasing both actors.

