“Why D Hate”: Reactions Trail Jada P’s Comment Linked to Davido’s N300m Donation
- One of Wizkid's baby mamas, Jada P, recently sparked massive reactions online with a comment she shared about love and money
- Jada P's comment about money not being able to buy love came hours after Davido announced a N300m donation to orphanages across Nigeria
- The post by Jada P has sparked massive reactions from Davido's fans, who slammed Wizkid's manager as bitter and hateful
A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada P, has sparked massive reactions on social media.
The mother of two recently posted a comment that reads, "Money can't buy love". She captioned the post, noting that it was a statement by legendary Reggae musician Bob Marley.
However, the comment sparked massive reactions from Davido's fans and camp. Some took to Jada's comment section, slamming her for dropping such a comment barely an hour after Davido announced an N300m donation for orphanages across Nigeria.
Is Jada P's comment a dig at Davido?
Many have noted that the donation by Davido has gotten under the skin of many within Wizkid's camp.
However, was Jada P's comment a dig at Davido? Many might not know, but Wizkid has a new song that was dropped some days ago: a remix of Bob Marley's One Love.
There is a high possibility that Jada's comment is more about promoting her man's new song instead of a shade aimed at Davido.
See the post that sparked mixed reactions online:
See how netizens reacted to Jada P's post
Here are some of the comments that trailed Jada P's post:
@Bugatti161:
"You will continue to make kids for Wiz, he will never marry you ODE."
@iamkissking:
"Na Davido donation make una Dey cry for una camp so???"
@gideonjunior_:
"How Wizkid take marry this one?"
@Bobbypraisegod:
"He lied. My bro lied. Money can buy anything."
@stfukhaleed:
"Na after Wizkid see say the fake 100m giveaway no work una realize abi?"
@Winifunds:
"Why you no tweet am since. Why now, why the Hate."
@Adekunl95305511:
"Not for Nigerian girl sha."
@friskyblaq_:
"Davido money confirm."
@aideinfluence:
"Wetin Jada dey cook?"
@skiboofficial:
"Money can finance love actually."
