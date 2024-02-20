One of Wizkid's baby mamas, Jada P, recently sparked massive reactions online with a comment she shared about love and money

Jada P's comment about money not being able to buy love came hours after Davido announced a N300m donation to orphanages across Nigeria

The post by Jada P has sparked massive reactions from Davido's fans, who slammed Wizkid's manager as bitter and hateful

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada P, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The mother of two recently posted a comment that reads, "Money can't buy love". She captioned the post, noting that it was a statement by legendary Reggae musician Bob Marley.

Jada P's comment about money and love has sparked massive reactions online as it came hours after Davido's N300m donation was announced. Photo credit: @jada_p_/@davido

Source: Instagram

However, the comment sparked massive reactions from Davido's fans and camp. Some took to Jada's comment section, slamming her for dropping such a comment barely an hour after Davido announced an N300m donation for orphanages across Nigeria.

Is Jada P's comment a dig at Davido?

Many have noted that the donation by Davido has gotten under the skin of many within Wizkid's camp.

However, was Jada P's comment a dig at Davido? Many might not know, but Wizkid has a new song that was dropped some days ago: a remix of Bob Marley's One Love.

There is a high possibility that Jada's comment is more about promoting her man's new song instead of a shade aimed at Davido.

See the post that sparked mixed reactions online:

See how netizens reacted to Jada P's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Jada P's post:

@Bugatti161:

"You will continue to make kids for Wiz, he will never marry you ODE."

@iamkissking:

"Na Davido donation make una Dey cry for una camp so???"

@gideonjunior_:

"How Wizkid take marry this one?"

@Bobbypraisegod:

"He lied. My bro lied. Money can buy anything."

@stfukhaleed:

"Na after Wizkid see say the fake 100m giveaway no work una realize abi?"

@Winifunds:

"Why you no tweet am since. Why now, why the Hate."

@Adekunl95305511:

"Not for Nigerian girl sha."

@friskyblaq_:

"Davido money confirm."

@aideinfluence:

"Wetin Jada dey cook?"

@skiboofficial:

"Money can finance love actually."

JadaP shares adorable photo of herself & sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P, shared a photo on her page that warmed the hearts of many Nigerians.

The mother of two got people talking online as she shared a lovely family portrait of herself and her sons.

Jada P sat down while the youngest child, AJ, sat beside her, and his mother held him firm.

Source: Legit.ng