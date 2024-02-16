Jada P and her two children have taken a family picture which was posted on social media and fans are happy about it

In the lone image, the three of them were wearing black trousers and multi-colored tops as Jada P was holding her phone

Zion was standing beside Jada P and he had a smile on his face while his younger brother raised his hand in the air

Wizkid baby mama and manager, Jada P, has warmed the hearts of her fans with a lovely picture she shared on social media.

In the photo she took with her two children, they all posed wonderfully for the camera. Jada P was sitting down while the youngest child, AJ, sat beside her and his mother held him firm.

Jada P. and the kids wear red

The three were wearing a mixture of red and black in the picture. Wizkid's manager who had fallen in love with Nigeria held her phone in her hand and it had a green pouch.

Her second son, AJ raised his finger as if he wanted to ask a question.

Zion and his teddy bear

In the picture, Zion was seen closing his eyes while holding a yellow teddy bear. A fan who admired the lovely picture asked why the Grammy Award winner was not part of the picture.

