Social media has been on fire all day since the winners of the 2024 Grammy Award winners were announced

The biggest heat has come from Wizkid fans, who have been taunting and trolling Davido and his fans over his Grammy loss

In one clip making the rounds online, some young Nigerians were seen dancing and jubilating after it was noted that the OBO didn't win any of his awards

A video of some Wizkid Fan Club members taking to social media to celebrate Davido's loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards has sparked massive uproar online.

In the viral video, some young men were sighted jubilating and dancing while jamming to Wizkid's son.

Clips of Wizkid FC celebrating Davido's loss sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @ololofonaija/@wizkidayo/@davido

Source: Instagram

They could be heard mocking Davido, noting what his fans did to Wizkid when he lost his Grammy nominations for his albums Made In Lagos and Essence; OBO must endure the same pain.

Davido fans react to the video

Many members of the 30BG squad have been reacting to Davido's loss. However, a clip of a young man declaring Monday a day of mourning over his fave's loss at the Grammy has stirred emotions.

Another Davido fan was seen in the comments of the video of Wizkid FC celebrating OBO's loss, laying heavy curses on Wizzy's fans for celebrating the DMW boss' loss.

See the video of Wizkid FC celebrating Davido's loss:

Reactions trail the video of Wizkid FC celebrating

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip of Wizkid FC celebrating Davido's loss at the Grammy:

@garbiecash:

"All of Unna dey ment “ we all know say Wizkid and Davido no be mate for this industry … OBO na baba."

@orikri_ogheneovo_1:

"Even u wey fail jamb 5 times dey join laugh Davido."

@ayobamii9:

"Wizkid too get sense Jada is doing her work perfectly."

@__slimcash__:

"Davido loose Grammy right!!! Some of una fit loose him/mama tomorrow early morning and some girl fit loose their womb."

@__minah.001:

"I stand with Davido... Grammy or no grammy,,,, Davido's Grace is bigger than award."

@sadboihenrician:

"You fit do everything for this life but sha no offend Wizkid Fc ,they are dangerous."

@cyril_unusual:

"I talk am say FC go take am personal."

@rossyofnewyork:

"Wetin pain me pass for Davido b say, na almost all d show he perform for free , all in d name of Grammy wizkid sabi dis music business shaa, you won’t find him doin dis rubbish, all Becos he wan win Grammy."

@ola_richie2055:

"I’m feeling good this midnight ooo."

Davido performs at the Grammys Weekend concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was one of the headline performers at the Grammys Weekend Concert.

In some of the clips that made the headlines from the concert, Davido's American best friend Chris Brown was seen at the concert showing support for his pal.

Also at the concert were Davido's Nigerian colleagues like rapper Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML and Rema, among many others.

Source: Legit.ng