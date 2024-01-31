Nigerian socialite Yhemo Lee recently trended after a video of him lashing out at the federal government over the free fall of the naira against the dollar

In the trending video, Yhemo Lee called out the government over the current state of the country's economy and its foreign exchange regime

The nightclub owner noted in his video that the way things were currently going in the country could lead to an implosion or war

Nightclub owner and Lagos socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, recently sparked emotions online after a video of him calling out the federal government of Nigeria went viral.

In the trending video, Yhemo Lee had very strong words for the government, noting that the current state of the economy could lead to an implosion.

A video of Yhemo Lee lamenting about the free fall of the naira goes viral. Photo credit: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

Yhemo Lee shared his thoughts about the recent crash of the naira against the dollar. He noted that he would never have dreamt of the naira selling against the dollar at N1,487.

Yhemo Lee warns against a war

The comic in his viral video warned against an impending war. He further noted that the current economic crisis would see many lose their lives if something isn't done very fast by the federal government to stem the tide.

Read an excerpt of Yhemo Lee's comment:

"Somebody save us abi we no be Gayant of Africa again? The regime brutal oh Lagos to London = 11,500,000m , if you carry woman 23,000,000m."

Watch video of Yhemo Lee reacting to the current crash of the naira:

Netizens react to Yhemo Lee's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Yhemo Lee's video:

@eaglestbm:

"That means you don forget when na 150 be dollar hmm, e mad gan!!!"

@papaya_ex:

"You’re funnywo I no fit laugh, na everyday I dey rant for snap bag of 4m don enter 9m. E don red oI swear it’s not funny."

@king_sstoner33:

"This not what tinubu promised oo."

@tolanibaj:

"1 dollar used to be 120naira."

@mikadexy:

"If you carry side chick join body 34,500,000."

@thereal.melaninnn:

"Abi they’re testing & using Nigerians for social experiment?!"

@official_leczy:

"He be like the Dollar wan carry you comot under Duvet oooo."

@king_mubaraq:

"Omo eleran tin je biscuit bone o."

@caramel.plugg:

"IKORODUUU !!!! we coming!!"

Source: Legit.ng