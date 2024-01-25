Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of Nigerian actor Mr Ibu, left many confused over her reported arrest

On Friday evening, reports circulated that both Jasmine and the actor's son were taken into police custody for stealing N55 million from funds intended for Mr Ibu's medical expenses

Jasmine came forward to assertively clarify concerned Nigerians on the controversial trending issue

Nigerian actor Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, has reportedly responded to the news of her arrest.

The reports went round on Friday evening that the police detained veteran Nollywood Jasmine and the actor's son for allegedly stealing N55 million from his medical donations.

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter speaks on alleged N55m theft. Credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

In Ikoyi, Lagos State, police arrested Oyeabuchi Daniel Okafor and Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu on charges of stealing N55 million from Mr. Ibu.

On January 25, 2024, the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Alagbon announced the news in a communiqué.

The police statement read in part:

On 6th September, 2023, a petition was received from Diamond Waves Law on behalf of Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor, wherein one Onyeabuchi Daniel Okafor, Valentine Okafor, both of whom are sons of Mr. John Ikechukwu Okafor (Alias Ibu) and Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu, were alleged to have conspired to defr@ud Mr. Ibu while being on sick bed."

Seeing the news report online, Jasmine boldly reacted to it, saying:

"Wrong figures; it was actually 1 billion ooh ! Unna mind go touch ground.

"Responding live from kiri kiri."

See her response below

Reactions trail Jasmine Okafor's comment

Legit.ng gathered the hot takes below:

an_na_:

"Jasmine the we@p0n fashioned against ibu and his family and she still Dey prosper."

iam_zaiii:

"You sef go find your real papa na, Abi wetin be your problem."

marrtinii_:

"Not funny at all. Remove yourself from that family you daughter of iniquity!!"

king_jsg:

"No fear again…this one don see pikin and papa nakedness."

tatibg_geng:

"If only a man can be contented and keep his private in check!! Contentment is great gain."

Mr Ibu's wife allegedly re-arrests Jasmine, stepson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maris, Mr Ibu's wife, allegedly arrested Jasmine and the actor's stepson again for refusing to hand over everything, including the actor's social media account, to her.

According to Tosin Silverdam, Mr Ibu wanted all his properties in his wife's care.

It was also reported that the actor is gradually recovering and will soon be out and about again.

Source: Legit.ng