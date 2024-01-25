Vocial media

In a video making the rounds, the young man who bore a striking resemblance to the film star was seen on a movie set

A number of Nigerians debated over Deyemi Okanlawon’s resemblance to the young man as the actor vowed to question his father

Popular Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon is making headlines on social media over a young man who bears a striking resemblance to him.

It all started when the movie star’s colleague Bimbo Ademoye was on a movie set, and she spotted a young man who looked like Deyemi.

Nigerians react as video of Deyemi Okanlawon's lookalike goes viral. Photos: @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, a video was recorded of Ademoye pointing at the youngster and saying he resembled Deyemi. As the camera panned to the young man, he started to smile and then burst into laughter as onlookers screamed in excitement upon noticing their similar looks.

Deyemi posted the video on his Instagram page with a caption telling his fans to intervene in the matter because he was going to have a discussion with his father.

In his words:

“My people please come and quickly epp me intervene in this matter! Does the guy in this video look like me? YES or NO. Abeg lemme know before I start making calls to one old man I know!”

He also wrote:

“Sigh… looks like I’m gonna have to have a long talk with daddy!”

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Deyemi Okanlawon’s lookalike

Many social media users reacted to the video of the young man said to look like Deyemi. The majority of them agreed with the claims. Read some of their comments below:

mrquamz:

“When he smiled, He just nailed the resemblance.”

Yudeenyah:

“Deyemi mejilawon now.”

olusholaoluyomi.m:

“The only difference is the chest. Deyemi haff build up.”

Corvy_q:

“The resemblance is striking ....a movie with him would be good.”

_aishajabbie:

“especially when he smiled.”

_oyiza:

“Omo so Truee. There’s a striking resemblance between the both of them.”

ayam_elizzybae:

“The difference is the chest chest nikan lo ku.”

skinadora_naturals:

“The resemblance is uncannylike it is so much.”

pink.lips.balm:

“True.. the slim version.. they even have the same smile.”

purple_bubbles1:

“Doppelgänger resemblance is too much!!!!!”

oluwafoyinsayemiii:

“The resemblance choke.”

Ayosojumiadeniyi:

“He can act as your cousin, your brother, your son, your twin, your stunt double!!!”

thetimo:

“Deyemi Ikorodu Can act your younger self in a film.”

Deyemi Okanlawon tries to kiss Osas Ighodaro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Deyemi Okanlawon left people talking over his attempt to plant a kiss on his colleague Osas Ighodaro's cheek at their colleague Kunle Remi’s wedding.

Deyemi and Osas were among the popular faces in attendance as Kunle and his wife Tiwi tied the knot in Ibadan.

A highlight from the ceremony was the moment Deyemi was seen trying to get playful with Osas.

Source: Legit.ng