DJ Cuppy has expressed excitement over the recently released Forbes’s top 20 richest people in Africa

While Aliko Dangote retained his number one spot as the richest man in Africa, Cuppy's dad, Femi Otedola, made it to the 20th spot

According to Forbes list, Dangote is now worth $13.9 billion while Femi Otedola is worth $1.1 billion

Nigerian billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted to her father Femi Otedola's inclusion on Forbes’ top 20 wealthiest people in Africa.

The latest ranking released by Forbes placed Otedola, the Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, at the 20th spot.

DJ Cuppy calls Femi Otedola Aliko Dangote her daddies. Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Nigerian business magnate and billionaire Aliko Dangote retained the top spot as the wealthiest man in Africa.

Forbes revealed the 20 billionaires have a combined wealth of $82.4 billion, an increase of $900 million from $81.5 billion in 2023.

Femi Otedola shares good news with fans

Taking to his social media timeline on Monday, January 22, Otedola, who appeared excited to join the list of Forbes' top 20 wealthiest people in Africa, shared the good news with his fans and well-wishers.

Posting a photo of him with Dangote and two others, Otedola wrote in his caption:

“interesting… F.Ote.”

See his post below:

Cuppy, others react as Femi Otedola makes it to Forbes list

Legit.ng captured some of the comments on Femi Otedola's page, including a comment from his second daughter, DJ Cuppy. See them below:

cuppymusic:

"My 2 daddies."

bob_ferdy:

"I thought Tony Elumelu is supposed to be on this list?"

cleopatrasblog:

"Bragging right."

ohirireg:

"Don’t rate so much Nigeria billionaires whose fortunes are laced with looted public funds due their nearness to people in government especially their tribesmen in power."

asiwaju_samuel1:

"Titans of Africa and can't wait for a Nigerian man to be the richest in the world your real estate professional."

