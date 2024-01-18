Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage left her fans and followers worried about her safety following her recent ordeal

The Afrobeats queen revealed that she has been robbed on the streets of London, with a shared picture of her location

Despite the revelation, she refrained from making known additional details about the items stolen from her

Renowned Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has been robbed in London.

The diva shared the disheartening information on her social media, alerting her fans and followers of her current state.

Tiwa Savage cries out over robbery in London. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Twitter

Sharing a picture of her location, the diva wrote:

"Dmn London, una show me pepper o. I got robbed yesterday."

The singer withheld information about the incident and the items taken from her. But she clearly expressed her sadness in her post.

At the time of this report, Legit.ng is yet to know whether or not the criminals have been apprehended.

See her post below

Tiwa Savage robbed in London. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng