A video of a grandma’s humorous and fiery commentary on Ghana’s frustrating second draw in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has captured the attention of many online.

The old woman was visibly unhappy with the performance of the Black Stars, the national football team of Ghana, and she did not hesitate to share her views with others.

She was not satisified with the result. Photo credit: @vanguardnews/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video, she explained what the players should have done differently. Her family cheered her on with laughter and applause, as they enjoyed her funny and passionate analysis.

The video has also sparked a lively discussion among football fans about the chances of Ghana advancing to the next stage of the AFCON tournament.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paul Praise said:

“Nobody should blame this goal keeper please. The goal keeper is even the one motivating them ‘All black stars need to learn how to stop playing ball back to their post ‘ The two goals was a mistake from own players and it’s as a result of taking ball back to goal keeper.”

Chris Muchenda wrote:

“We concided goals from silly mistakes but that brace from kudus was all that kept smile on my face from Nairobi Kenya let's rectify next time.”

Max Well also commented:

“Ghana was supposed to have won this match. But little ignorant mistakes playing at your area of penalty wasn't a good Idea at all. They seemed to forget their opponents "Egypt" they do exist. Hope next time the "clear ball first on your area of penalty " thought would come first rather than what they did on the pitch yesterday. Hopeful to see them doing much better on the next match.”

Source: Legit.ng