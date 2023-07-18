The question that has constantly been on the lips of many about the Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, is any other artist in the country bigger than him

It is no secret that he is the artist in Nigeria with the most awards, and a recent clip shared online by the singer's friend who took a tour of Wiz's mansion is nothing but a testament

Nigerian rapper Phenom was recently at Wizkid's crib in Lagos, and the array of awards on display in the singer's library has stirred emotions online

Wizkid's rapper friend Phenom stirs emotions online as he takes a visual tour of Wizzy's Lagos mansion. Photo credit: @phenomgram

Source: Instagram

During the tour, Phenom visited Wizzy's award library showing an array of trophies won by the singer over the years, which he described as a testament to the Afrobeat superstar's consistency and dominance.

Phenom also noted in the clip that he was looking for Wizkid's Grammy award; all he could find was an array of other numerous awards, not the Grammy's gong.

See the video tour of Wizkid's mansion shared online by Phenom:

See the reactions the video of Wizzy's mansion stirred online

@stephen_mayana:

"Star boy mansion❤️."

@bellotoheeb185:

"Eyin werey make una see bolu portrait for wall oo before una go Dey cry say he no like am."

@tcm_cholo:

"This phenom guy could have been packaged as one of Nigerias best rapper out there o …. But Nigeria doesn’t value it’s rapper."

@emaroxjae:

"Dis one look like wizkid hux?"

@mr_shalishali:

"FC for life ❤️ all the wiz kid fans kiss my comment❤️❤️❤️ Grammy boy❤️."

@kelly_billions01:

"Remember Wiz said in one of his interviews that some of his awards is not just in his our some is in his mom house."

@festus_72:

"Nah where bolu and his mom stay be this."

@walelordson:

"Omg where this guy now Abeg who get em page make e tag me … gree rapper way we dey look up to then e too get ft with wizzy back phenom."

@hype_frosh_jago:

"No be him mansion he Dey the award dem him popsy cabinet."

@batifeori_baaddexx:

"Wizkid no dey keep Grammy awards in his mansion nah museum he dey keep them nah waiting dem fc go talk he that."

@im_ella_cruz:

"Award wey dem no give Wizkid, if we talk fc go de cry. Them give am make e use snap picture."

Grammy organisers tag Wizkid as an upcoming artist, Nigerians fume on the Internet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that international music awards body Grammys buzzed the Nigerian internet recently with one of their social media commentaries.

The prestigious entertainment firm appeared to have consciously or unintentionally tagged the Afrobeats icon Wizkid as an upcoming artist in the game.

In an Instagram question and answer section, Grammys asked its followers to state the next "up and coming black artist everyone should have on their radar."

Source: Legit.ng