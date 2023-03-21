Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again caused a buzz online in relation to comedian Carter Efe’s song, Machala

A video made the rounds on social media of Wizkid’s reaction at the club when the DJ started to play Machala

The music star’s reaction amused a number of people, and some of them noted that he did not seem pleased by the song

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is trending on social media over his reaction to Carter Efe’s Machala song that was played while he was at the club.

The top music star recently made a rare appearance at a club in Lagos, and videos of him from the location made the rounds online.

One particular video trended online showing Wizkid’s expression when the DJ at the club played Carter Efe’s Machala song.

Video trends of Wizkid's reaction to Carter Efe's Machala song at the club. Photos: @poco_lee, @carterefe

Recall that after the skit maker had released the song, it was trailed by controversies online, as fans waited to see if Wizkid would acknowledge it.

In the new video from the club, as the Machala song played, Wizkid was seen calmly puffing on his cigar and taking a sip of his drink.

The short snippet from the club that went viral got many people talking. See the video below:

Netizens react to Wizkid’s expression while Machala song was played at the club

After the video went viral, many netizens had a lot to say about Wizkid’s reaction. According to them, the music star did not look impressed.

Read some of their comments below:

vibewitheliyon:

“Why does it feel like he’s not enjoying the music, or na only me dey reason like that?”

__stherman:

“Big wiz no even dance self baba No send the song at all.”

mstaeeerr:

“Wizkid no dance to d song oo he no even dy feel d song.”

Ade_para00:

“My bro dream came to pass.”

i__xciii:

“Where the vibing come dey now person whey dey puff.”

fineboi__tstarz:

“But he nor move her body ooo Abi the song nor sweet for he ear .”

lyfofblessings:

“Him no dance oh .”

gifted_spec:

“E no dance na .”

