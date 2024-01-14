Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently trended on social media as clips of her attending an event with her mum went viral

Regina recently joined her mum, Rita Daniels, during a visit to the homes of some less privileged and she was seen lifting heavy bags of rice

The visit was in celebration of Regina Daniel's mum's birthday, as she turned 49 years old

A video of billionaire's wife and Nollywood celebrity Regina Daniels carrying heavy bags of rice during a recent outreach with her mum sparked social media reactions.

In the viral video, the actress was seen lifting bags of rice, packs of clothes and different gift packs during a visit to a less privileged event.

Clips of Regina Daniels celebrating her mum's birthday with widows and orphans go viral. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

The bags of rice and other kinds of stuff that were sighted in the clip were gifts provided by Regina Daniels and her mum in celebration of the latter's birthday.

Regina Daniels joins mum to celebrate with widows

In the post on her page, Regina Daniels was seen sharing conversations with the widows, orphans and other less privileged people at the outreach.

Regina described her mum as her pillar, living oracle, pride and queen in the caption of her post.

The actress has always admired her mum; Legit.ng recalls reporting how Regina celebrated when her mum bagged a political appointment.

Here's an excerpt of Regina's caption below:

"Yesterday we took the celebration of our beloved mother to the grassroot. Celebrated with the widows, orphans and elders in honor of my very own oracle, my living oracle, my queen, my pride and pillar @rita.daniels06 …. Happy birthday nnem mo!"

Watch the trending video below:

Reactions trail the video of Regina Daniels lifting bags of rice

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

@osias879:

"Regina Daniels despite Being a billionnaire's Wife she shows that She's still a child to her Mum Carrying bags of rice and all that. I like your sense of humility Nnem."

@kollie992:

"Let’s forget about everything. Regina is a very humble girl."

@lawv_lyyn:

"Regina gradually winning the hearts of the people for her husband, before you know it, she will be called the wife of the governor of Delta state."

@praiz_sam:

"You are a child ABEG!!! who born you born pikin!! Your humility blows me away… ❤️ you girl."

@queenmma_:

"Regina learnt this Nwunye Odogwu thing hands down. Politician’s wife."

@vivyan.gabriel:

"Aww Gee , this is beautiful for your mind o, you Dey lift bag of rice my strong girl nneamaka."

@sir.sammywest:

"Women with big doings!"

@uchenancy:

"Happy birthday to Ezigbo Nne."

@ij_beauty_world_:

"Regina, how can I love u less, u are complete queen package, love u dear."

Regina Daniels’ mum Rita gushes over her as she parties with billionaires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Regina Daniel's mum, Rita, took to social media to praise her daughter.

Clips of Regina Daniels attending the wedding of the Nigerian billionaire's daughter, Mohammed Indimi, stirred encomium from her Rita.

In the video, the young actress was seen mingling with many high-flying Nigerians and dancing with the bride and her mother.

