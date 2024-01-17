May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shown off her new but great look in a video

The mother of four was having a photo shoot and a video was first made to show how beautiful she looked

In the recording, her chest was looked bigger than normal and fans took to the comment sections to react

May Edochie, popular entrepreneur and first wife of controversial actor Yul Edochie, has generated reactions from fans after showing off her new look.

The mother of three who lost a son last year went for a photo session and recorded a video before taking her snapshots.

May Edochie flaunts new look.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she was looking all glammed up in a black jacket and black skirt. Her hair was also beautifully made as it flowed down her neck to her shoulder.

May Edochie blew her fans a warm kiss while she sat down majestically to take her pictures.

Her chest was looking extra large and many of her fans noticed it. They took to the comment section to have a hot debate about her new look.

This came a few weeks after her husband took to social media to lament that she had done body enhancement without informing him. He added that she was sick at one point after the surgery and that was when he got a call from her.

See the post here:

Fans react to the video of May Edochie

Netizens have reacted to the new look of the entrepreneur. Here are some of the comments below:

@cocos_essentialz:

"Na dis bwezz cause problem last week?"

@iamgeoffreybiggeo:

"But na true Dey husband talk na , dis Bobby no be real abeg."

@cakes.by.debby:

"Make dem no use corset Abi waist trainer kee this woman ooo."

@kokoma_bassey:

"Why I no go make eyanga *in Judy’s voice."

@dynamic_business_mogul:

"I just knew everyone would be looking at her bwest. I did too make I no lie, she's a beauty."

@shoddysashas:

"Why I no go make eyanga eeh eeh eeh."

@cheederahj:

"This woman is beautiful."

@badgalci04:

"If Yul see dis cleavage, he will start throwing tantrums again."

@lafacebeautyhair:

"Na this bwess dey scatter oga head.

@mzolori:

"This is a confirmation that some men no get brain.'

@freda.ovi:

"@yuledochie is typing, he go soon cry out again."

