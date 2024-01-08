Days after Nigerian TikToker Salo slammed Seyi Vibez on his live session, he was recently seen at the singer's show

Salo sparked a major stir on social media days after Seyi Vibez gave him money, which at the time was claimed to be N50m

The TikToker seems to have realised his action as he was seen at Seyi Vibez's concert prostrating on all fours to apologise to the singer

Nigerian comic and TikToker Ojesanmi Afeez, aka Oba Salo, has sparked reactions online as clips of what he did to Seyi Vibez at Balloranking's concert go viral.

The TikToker was seen in a viral clip on all fours begging for Seyi Vibez's forgiveness after he rained heavy curses on the singer during one of his live sessions.

Video of Salo prostrating for Seyi Vibez on stage to beg him after insulting him on IG live goes viral. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@funnyhorje/@olofofo

This came days after Seyi Vibez allegedly gave Salo and DJ Chicken N50m each.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral clip of Salo going wild online after Seyi Vibez had credited his account.

Seyi Vibez ignores Salo after he prostrated to beg him on stage

Clips of Seyi Vibez completely ignoring Oloba Salo as he went on all fours to apologise on stage trends.

In the trending clip, Seyi Vibez just walked away leaving Salo flat on the floor before his bouncers threw the comic off the stage.

See the viral moment below:

Reactions trail Salo's video prostrating to beg Seyi Vibez

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

@larocci_diaz:

"I go dash u money toba Sami ..... change am for u toba Dami .......una think say na play."

@folashewa1:

"This one sweet me like why would you rain curse on someone that gave you is own money."

@holy_spireet:

"The werey wan distract us… bouncer carry him like paper."

@meet_d_og:

"All that rant na to trend. Smh."

@samadhino_0:

"E loose guard himself sha, cause normal nah wetin dem go later settle for inside ni buh now e don spoil his face lol."

@enny_mi2020:

"Better Seyi is different from Portable."

@_tizenit:

"Na person wey dey go show know say na hardwork e Dey do, salo na tap tap tap, foolish ingrate."

@holy_spireet:

"If you see the way bouncer carry the werey comot ehn . Be like paper."

Seyi Vibez prostrates to thank Burna Boy

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about music superstar Burna Boy and his junior colleague, Seyi Vibez.

Clips of Burna gifting Seyi Vibez a N15m diamond necklace created quite a massive reaction on social media.

In the trending clips making the round online, Seyi Vibez looked stunned as he couldn't help but go on all fours to show his appreciation to Burna Boy.

