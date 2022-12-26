Christmas Day: Adorable Video of Davido, Chioma and Family Members on Expensive Dinner Date Surfaces
- Singer Davido and Chioma are currently vacationing out of the country alongside their family members for the holiday seasons
- Although they have maintained radio silence on their individual social media pages, a video captured the couple out and about during an expensive dinner date
- Social media users gushed over the clip and wished the grieving parents a happy holiday celebration
Nigerian singer Davido and his woman, Chioma Rowland, have been heartily celebrated by their fans and supporters in the online community.
Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, revealed via videos shared on Instagram that the entire family jetted out of the country for the holiday season.
Well, a video making the rounds online gave netizens a hint of how the Adeleke's spent their time on Christmas Day.
The video captured Davido and Chioma side by side as other family members joined them on an expensive dinner date in Saint Kitts.
Davido’s brother shared moments from the outing on his Instastory channel and their billionaire father was also present to spend time with them.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react
savedbygraceo said:
"I'm always happy to see Chioma,I just love her ❤️."
sonia467438 said:
"Merry Christmas Chivido my babies Adelekes❤️."
mini12345945 said:
"My love for Chioma ehh, is outta dis world."
chi_bliss said:
"Love to see it ."
iam_amyzon said:
"My ship sailing as it should be ❤️."
ritas_voice said:
"Sampling ring in the pretense she’s adjusting her her hair ."
