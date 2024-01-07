Renowned actress Regina Daniels shared her response to a question posed by her husband, Ned Nwoko

The upcoming filmmaker revealed that the billionaire asked if she would have married him had he pursued a career as a mechanic instead

The doting mum of two left many in stitches with her witty response to her husband's question

Talented young Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Ned Nwoko, recently shared a playful moment.

Ned playfully inquired whether the actress would have chosen to marry him if he had been a mechanic rather than a rich guy.

Regina Daniels replies husband's question. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina came up with a smart answer to his question, wondering whether they would have met at his mechanic workshop.

"Small Gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said "G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic? I laughed. I really didn't know the response I was to give, but my reply was "Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car? Dim idiegwu".

See her post below

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ella__zinny:

"If you were hawking on the streets, would he have married you? No gree for anybody."

zaddywayz:

"Life no be Nollywood."

black_god_ferry:

"Women who marry for money and Men who marry for beauty are equally robbed in the end."

markangelcomedy:

"As him no be mechanic we thank God."

georginaibeh:

"This question . Your response tho."

official_claren:

"You still did not answer the question, so had it been you went to fix your car and the mechanic proposed, would you have accepted? The gist has not ended."

Source: Legit.ng