Nigerian socialite and Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was forced to speak about Davido and Chioma's twins

Just recently, an online troll claimed Sophia would be fuming over the viral video of the singer and his wife on vacation with their twins

Sophia clapped back at the troll, and it drew a series of comments from other social media users

Top Nigerian singer Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is in the news because of the music star's twins.

Recall that Davido and his wife Chioma recently went viral over a video of them going on vacation with their newborn twins.

Sophia Momodu spoke up after a video of Davido and Chioma with the twins was posted online. Photos: @thesophiamomodu, @thedavidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

The video drew interesting comments online, including one from an X user, @IAMSAD1Q, who claimed Davido's baby mama, Sophia, was most likely fuming over it.

Interestingly, Sophia wasted no time in setting things straight. The mum of one responded to the troll by telling him to move on and stop stalking her in 2024. According to her, Davido has many baby mamas and kids, but people still mention her name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She tweeted:

Shortly after, another X user advised Sophia not to explain herself to anybody. Sophia, who flaunted her curves some months back, responded that she wasn't explaining herself but needed people to rest and move on in 2024.

See below:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu replies troll

Sophia Momodu's exchange with the online troll over Davido and Chioma's twins caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

thekanyinsola:

“But seriously he’s had many kids after Imade. People should leave her. Haba.”

life_of_homa:

“But y'all should move on for real. Stop making it look like Davido is doing Chioma a favor by ending up with her.”

Nyinyechi0:

“Because you act like you haven’t moved on. If you have they will let you be. Do you see anyone drag the other baby mama?”

Natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“Make una allow Sophie to breathe nor be only she be davido baby mama.”

Catalyst1434:

“As if, at some point, she didn't want to die & there.”

Isaidit_so_what:

“Let’s be honest, aside money, Davido is actually not a man to brag about. Y’all hype him with Chioma because y’all are poor. No rich man would wish his daughter was Chioma.”

Sophia Momodu encourages men to 'toast' her

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu encouraged men to 'toast' her on social media.

Sophia, who is well known for having Davido's first child, Imade, took to her Snapchat page to share a message she received from a male admirer.

In response, Sophia encouraged him and other men not to be scared. According to her, nobody anywhere has the right to shoot him. She told him to go ahead and woo her.

Source: Legit.ng