Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil were sighted in a video on social media having mommy and son moment

The singer said she would give all her money to her son as he danced in a loving way to the music that was playing

Savage sprayed him with a lot of dollars as he continued dancing while standing on their bed

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has warmed hearts with the video of her and her son which has been sighted on social media.

In the video, Jamil was dancing happily in his blue and red pyjamas while he was standing on their bed.

Savage was seen kneeling in front of him and spraying him with dollars.

Tiwa Savage says her son should take all her money

In the recording, the singer said her son is free to take all the money she has. And she continued to spray him.

Savage was later laughing because of the way her son was dancing.

This is not the first time that the singer and her son would be having fun and sharing it on the networking app.

The singer once billed her son after she gave him a good haircut. She said that she would charge him one dollar for her service.

The two also melted hearts after carrying out a choreographed dance routine on TikTok.

See the video here:

Tiwa Savage's son warns mother not to use "kill" or "slay" in her music

Legit.ng had reported that Jamil, Savage's son, joined her music video but had to complain about her choice of words.

The singer had asked her fans if she could drop a music video and her son told her fans to break her heart.

Savage tried to explain to him why it is wrong to break people's hearts, but her son said he was only playing.

Tiwa later announced that she was killing her music feature and her son shouted that killing wasn't a good thing to do.

Tiwa Savage's son gushes over her in French, draws her on a beautiful card

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Savage had gotten home from a long day of work to meet a kind gesture from her son, Jamil.

He gusehd over her and drew her while she was performing at King Charles coronation ceremony.

Jamil gushed over his mother in English and still read it out in French to the amazement of the singer's fans.

