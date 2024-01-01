Nigerian actor Azeez Ijaduade celebrated his wellness as he got released from the hospital following his harrowing encounter with a policeman.

Legit.ng reported that the movie star narrowly escaped death from a gunshot fired by an overzealous police officer

Azeez documented the terrifying incident in a recent video, and he expressed gratitude to every single Nigerian who came through for him

Nollywood actor and producer Azeez Ijaduade has been discharged from the hospital after his near-death experience after being with a police officer.

Legit.ng reported that Azeez was shot by an officer of the law in the Iperu area of Ogun state, when a single bullet hit the back of his neck through the metal of his car, leaving him fighting for his life.

Azeez Ijaduade speaks on recovery process Credit: @kingazeez1

In a recent update, the producer showed the bullet's mark through his car in a terrifying video as he thanked God for what he called His unspeakable intervention.

Azeez revealed that he spent days in disbelief, unable to comprehend how the occurrence happened on that sad day.

The movie star singled out the media organisations and the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) for their unwavering support.

He also mentioned that individuals who supported him during the difficult period will always have his eternal gratitude.

Internet users react to Azeez Ijaduade's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

toluwanisings:

"omoooo egbon God loves uooo pls don’t joke with him."

debbie_shokoya:

"Thank You Lord We Won’t Mourn Over You...Devil Failed, God Won."

bakarezhainab:

"We don’t joke with GOD here. Grateful for you, Grateful for your life and the grace that surrounds you ❤️ ADISA MIO NI WA E TI. YOUR LIGHT WILL NEVER DWINDLE."

authenticmuy:

"OLUWASEUN OLUWASEUN OLUWASEUN."

kunleafod:

"God is good and he manifested himself in your life, give thanks and praise to him always."

Police drop statement on actor Azeez Ijaduade's shooting in Ogun state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Nigerian police, the Ogun state command, released a statement to address the shooting of Nollywood actor Azeez Ijaduade in Iperu.

Reports about Azeez made the headlines on Saturday, December 23, 2023, after it was alleged that a police officer shot the movie star.

Azeez's coworker, Abiodun Adebanjo, was the one who shared the sad news in a post on Instagram on Saturday night.

