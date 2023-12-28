Adetoun Onajobi, in a viral video, revealed the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, wishes to return to the world

In the video, Adetoun claimed Mohbad's spirit approached a pregnant woman so he could return to the world through her

The controversial activist, however, stirred reactions after she said the late singer would be reborn into another family before the next three years

Controversial Nigerian activist Adetoun Onajobi, also known as JustAdetoun, has left people talking over her recent revelation about the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba 'Mohbad'.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adetoun made headlines after she claimed to be in communication with Mohbad's ghost.

In a new interview on Oyinmomotv, the activist revealed that Mohbad is now resting but wishes to return to the world.

Adetoun claimed Mohbad's spirit, in an attempt to be reincarnated, approached a pregnant woman who refused him access to her body.

In another clip, Adetoun stated that Mohbad will reincarnate into another family in three years.

Adetoun, who spoke in the Yoruba language, said:

“Mohbad is at his resting place. He will begin his second life journey, he went to meet a pregnant woman that she should allow him enter her, but the pregnant woman refused. Mark my words, before the next three years, Mohbad will be re-born into another family."

Adetoun speaks about Mohbad's son

When Adetoun was asked if Mohbad told her anything about his son, she warned people to be careful of what they say about Liam, who recently clocked seven months.

She said:

’People have to be careful about Liam. He has a staff with him."

Watch the video of Adetoun speaking about Mohbad below:

Netizens react as Adetoun speaks about Mohbad

See the comments below:

ovayozarh:

"They supposed Dey keep oraimo cord for podcast room."

bussyslifestyle_blog:

"Since Nigerians discovered podcast we haven't rested."

ladyque_1:

"From activist to prophetess. Officer, lock this woman up."

soberdrunk88:

"Next year Federal government should open a ministry of "Mental affairs."

