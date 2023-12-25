Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) winner Hazel Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has lamented the damage done to his white Maybach

Popular reality TV star and winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show (Shine Ya Eye edition) Hazel Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has lamented the damage done to his Maybach car's side mirror.

He posted a video of the damaged car part on his Instagram story on Sunday, saying:

"Look at what Lagos did to my baby. I wasn't the one driving it though. Finally, I feel like I am in Lagos now. It is not that bad but it is bad. It has spoilt the ear. The ear of my baby have spoilt. So, if you know any person that fixes ear, help me. Nobody should ask me for money now please. I beg you. The problem now is to fix the ear of my baby."

Whitemoney reacts to damaged Maybach side mirror. Source: whitemoney_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Whitemoney's damaged car

Some fans shared mixed reactions to Whitemoney's damaged car part.

teevodaprinz:

"This looks like something that was carefully removed na. Or is it only me?"

insta.fabss:

"Shebi the day Tacha was fighting that keke driver you all where laughing at her."

leaddy30b:

"Shey people were insulting Pastor Adefarasin? If you had a luxurious car and a Lagos molue driver has shown you shege once, you would understand."

demo_uk:

"Looks like something that was unscrewed."

Whitemoney fixes damaged car part

Hours after complaining of his damaged car part, Whitemoney, who is also a singer, announced that he had fixed his car. He added that he almost cried when the damage to the car was done.

He said:

"My baby is back. What God and money cannot do does not exist. I almost cried. I wept and wept. They fixed her. There is a small spot here but it is manageable."

BBN’s Whitemoney splashes millions on new Maybach Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Whitemoney splashed millions of naira on a new Maybach Benz.

The singer announced the good news on his Instagram page alongside a picture of the new car, revealing that he is driving his dreams rather than chasing them.

In a video he shared, the reality star, who was proud of his new acquisition, gave his fans different views of the new ride.

