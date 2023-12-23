Frank Edoho has said that women who are in love would not engage in infidelity with other men

He made this known while he was a guest on the Bahd and Boujee podcast with Moet Abebe

Edoho added that men are not like women as they can be in love with their women and still cheat on them

TV host and photographer Frank Edoho was a guest on Bahd and Boujee podcast Moet Abebe and he made some revelations about men and women.

The Who Wants To Be A Billionaire host said that it is impossible for a woman to love her man and still cheat on him. He added that women who cheat on their partners have an emotional attachment to the people they cheat with.

Speaking further, the man who clocked 50 last year added that once a woman engages in infidelity, it shows that she is no longer interested in her man and might have moved on.

Frank Edoho says men can be in love with their women and still cheat on her

While discussing, Frank Edoho added that men are quite different from men as they can be in love with a woman and still go ahead and cheat on her with another woman they don't love.

Fans react to the interview granted by Edoho

Reactions have trailed the interview Edoho granted. Here are some of the comments below:

@Frankiee44:

"Excuse for promiscuity. One man one vote."

@walecoker65:

"Lol, dem don initiate Frank."

@viiince_kg:

"My wife mustn’t see this o! "

@lumilionrez:

"Okay Frank . You can put the red cup down now .Tenx"

@Skarra24o:

"He don hit them for head now them no fit respond."

@__arike_adey:

"Why love someone and still wanna cheat?"

@NobleBenz:

"Whilst Frank may be making a valid point, this is not enough reason for men to cheat. If you love someone you should also respect them. Cheating is a despicable act and should be condemned. Hope this helps."

@KeneCFC:

"Any woman who still doubts this just enjoys lying to herself. That's."

@iam_MisterSoft:

"It's just not the same thing between a man nd a woman."

@Oba_Alexander_:

"Has he met Ikare and Ilorin women?"

Frank Edoho drags Adamu Garbar over bad grammar

Legit.ng had reported that the TV host had taken a swipe at ex-president spokes person Garba over his bad grammar. Garba had mocked Peter Obi for saying that he would head to court after losing the presidential election.

Edoho, who is a supporter of Obi, also decided to drag Garba. He stated that all Garba knows is rigging elections and he pointed out the errors in his tweet.

The two of them engaged in a back and forth before resting.

