Nigerian TV personality Frank Edoho is in a celebration mood as he clocks 50 today, July 8, and he penned sincere appreciation to fans

Frank, who is popular as the host of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' game show, shared a cute photo of himself in a black outfit

Many of his fans and followers have taken to social media to celebrate him and pen birthday messages to him

Frank Edoho, the host of the popular game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM), is one of the leading TV personalities in Nigeria and has come a long way in the country’s show business.

His reputation speaks for him and he is currently trending on Twitter as he marks his 50th birthday today, July 8.

Frank Edoho pens appreciation message to fans. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Frank took to his social media timeline to share a photo of him in a black suit as he appreciated his fans and followers for their support over the years.

In his words:

“It's my 50th Birthday today and I can't help but remember what Joan Rivers said-"Being 50 is great, if you are 60! I thank you all for your humour, wit, comfort, chiding and the thrill of being in the company of the most extraordinary people. Cheers!.”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Frank Edoho

Many of his fans have taken to social media to pen lovely birthday messages to him. Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

blue_footy:

"Wow! Congratulations, Frank. May you continue to age gracefully. Enjoy your day."

austenli:

"Happy Awesome Birthday Celebration to Mr. Frank....you've been awesomely wonderful and great!"

official essile:

"Happy Birthday Sir But your name reminds me of all the Franks that broke my heart."

Frank Edoho returns as host of WWTBAM

Popular media personality Frank Edoho sparked joy in a lot of Nigerians after announcing that he will be returning as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) for the second time.

The show has been on a break for four years and people hoped over the years that he would return as the host still.

While making the announcement, Frank shared a short video where he revealed his comeback and also used the opportunity to thank fans who bet their hopes on him.

Source: Legit.ng