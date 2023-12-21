A beautiful female student broke down in tears when a stranger approached and blessed her with N20k

Before her helper gave her the money, Saubirin spoke about the things she would like to be in life if she had opportunities

Many people who saw how emotional the student got said that she is a grateful person who deserves every help

A professional street photographer who goes around touching lives with his acute lens met a lady on campus.

He (@austinebbs) took her photo unaware before approaching her and making small talk about her life and aspirations.

The lady cried after receiving N20k alert on her phone. Photo source: @austinebbs

Source: TikTok

Lady got N20k alert for school fees

The lady, Saubirin, said she wanted to be a model and photographer but could not because she had no opportunity to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The humble student said she is selling cakes on campus to gather funds. When the photographer showed her snap, she was surprised.

The man gave Saubirin N20,000 towards her savings, and she broke down in tears, revealing she was thinking of how to pay her school fees.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

enyoone1 said:

"I want find Saubirin go sociology go marry her."

A Shi WA JU said:

"Saubirin is very beautiful, fluent and very emotional plus she's so respectful."

sadiq101 said:

"U just won my heart because of Saubirin. I am following."

Cornelius said:

"Someone should look for the gal,,I want to gift her 10M."

Loner said:

"They gave someone 20k and she’s shedding tears and thankful Some of Our mummy’s would be like what can 20k do."

Chisa__ said:

"See as she dey cry for 20k but my werey babe go dey ask me if na snacks she wan buy."

Yusuf said:

"God bless this man more. Tears drop from my eyes, this is so emotionally satisfying and Saubirin is very beautiful too."

Just__Ayo said:

"I've seen this girl in school before and I never knew she's selling cakes.....May God bless you for all you do man."

Man gave female stranger new bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian content creator (@michealmstar_) who loves putting smiles on people's faces surprised a lady on the street.

While the lady was walking into a shop to get something, he followed her. After calling the lady's attention, he presented her with two pieces of paper with different options.

Source: Legit.ng