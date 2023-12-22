Actress Biodun Okeowo, best known as Omoborty, expressed her immense pride as her daughter, Ifeoluwa, graduated from the university

The joyous mother shared pictures on Instagram, capturing moments from the commencement ceremony

She conveyed gratitude to her daughter for helping her uncover a side of herself that the entertainment industry had yet to see

Nigerian actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has expressed immense joy in her daughter Ifeoluwa's recent graduation from Mountain Top University in Ogun state.

The doting mother recently celebrated her daughter's graduation by posting photos of the two of them at the university ceremony, along with a heartfelt message of congratulations.

Omoborty's heart swells with pride as her daughter graduates. Credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Omorborty couldn't contain her happiness as she praised her daughter's accomplishment, saying it resulted from her perseverance and hard work.

"God did it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Today, my heart swells with pride as I watch my daughter cross the stage, not just in cap and gown, but with a stellar 2.1 and as the most well-behaved graduating student of the 2023 set, from The Mountain Top University," she wrote in part.

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities join to congratulate Omoborty's daughter

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

biolabayo1:

"Chai u miss my baby's graduation. Congratulations my darling Ifeoluwa. Congratulations babes I rejoice with you."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"ALIHAMDULILAH. Congratulations mummy and dearest daughter ."

olayinkasolomon01:

"Congratulations am super proud of you my woman."

faiznszn:

"Too proud of you sis may you keep soaring in God’s blessings."

jayeola_monje:

"Warmest congratulations on your achievement! Wishing you even more success in the future."

bukkylawal:

"Oluwaseun..... Congratulations sis! Isu omo ajina je fun yin Loruko Jesu."

olajumoke2302:

"Well behaved yen han Lara ife from head to toe God bless you omo alalubarika."

bunmi163:

"She’s so beautiful and modest, congratulations to you and yours ma’am."

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Ohhhh mine! Big big congratulations my love."

Mercy Aigbe reunites with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the emotional moment actress Mercy Aigbe reunited with her daughter, Michelle.

In the video, Mercy was seen walking fast with her arms wide open as she saw Michelle at the airport.

The mother and daughter shared a very tight hug, and Mercy even tried to lift her grown child.

Source: Legit.ng