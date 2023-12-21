Ghanaian star Shatta Wale expressed frustration at the recent push to reduce the dominance of Nigerian music in Ghana

The dancehall artist pointed out that Ghanaians should be free to enjoy the music of their choice

He also suggested that his country's music industry should focus on promoting Ghanaian artists rather than stopping the shine of Nigerian artists

Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale has expressed discontent with his colleagues in the music industry who are advocating for a reduction of Nigerian music on Ghanaian airwaves.

In his viral statement, he criticised the idea of limiting the exposure of Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy in Ghana.

Shatta Wale suggested that these Nigerian artists have shown love for Ghana, and he questioned why some in the industry would want to play their music less frequently.

The Dancehall artist used humorous exaggeration to highlight that it would take a very long time before Ghanaian artists receive the same recognition and popularity in Nigeria as Nigerian artists do in Ghana.

"Ego take you people roughly the year 5050," he wrote.

He emphasised that Ghanaians shouldn't be forced to listen to a particular artist.

"Your spirit of wanna be is very bad ..Is it by force for Ghanaians to listen to your fav. They like Wizkid."

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pyroclastic2025:

"You no go blame them o! Nigerians would have done the same. You ppl kicked Ghanaians out of Nigeria in 1983 coz them dey outshine una!"

kelvin_kertz:

"Ghana should learn from SA. See how Amapiano has gotten massive recognition because they started making good jams. I hope they Cedis tho."

crediblefillatv:

"Shatta Wale is backing Nigerians as a sign of apology for what he did against Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy. Dude had the chance to cruise with the big 3 but he messed it up. He would have been up up there by now. Shatta Wale is misinforming the public on this issue. The artistes are not saying DJs shouldn’t play Nigerian songs, they were appealing to DJs so they play more Ghanaian songs. Nigeria used strategies to be where they are, Ghana needs a strategy too. We can’t grudge with Nigeria, they are our senior in almost everything."

tzarcosmetics:

"Most Ghanaians thinks is all about speaking their language, they don't think outside the box."

justforthevibezzz:

"Nigeria has over 300m citizens living in Nigeria and over 400m living outside Nigeria . The whole Ghana population is 30m , Ghanaians should rest. It’s like Cyrus comparing itself with China."

ms_leemart:

"Shatta wale is the weapon fashioned against Ghana he is always against his fellow Ghanaians but he speaks fact."

