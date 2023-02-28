A video clip of Wizkid's third baby mama, Jada and their first son together, Zion, has gone viral online

The mother of two was seen sharing a cosy moment with her son as he plastered a kiss on her forehead while she was posing for a selfie

In the cute video, Jada Pollock seemed shocked as to why her little champ had decided to share a kiss with her

A video clip of Wizkid's third son, Zion and his mother, Jada Pollock, has stirred reactions online after sharing a surreal moment with his mum.

In the trending cute video, Zion shared some cute mother-and-son moments with his dad's music manager.

A cute video of Wizkid's son, Zion kissing his mom on the forehead goes viral. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@jada_p/@zionayo

The video has got people talking as they complimented Jada Pollock and her son for sharing such a lovely bond.

Meanwhile, someone questioned the need for Jada to share such a clip. The celebrity mother and child seemed to have shared an inaudible conversation.

In the clip, Jada also seemed to have been posing for a short skit for the gram, which was rounded off with a sweet kiss from her son.

Watch Wizkid's first son Zion and his mum Jada Pollock share a cute mother-and-son moment:

See how netizens reacted to viral clip below:

@tega_sasha:

"I go just carry this boy now put for that INEC office where them dey call result and leave am there make him cry."

@shino_kaoru:

"Uncle Tunde this people have disappointed Nigerians we nor want see wizkid face for now , like this comment if I am speaking your mind."

@mtcheeewwww:

"Jada making cute babies! “Baby Making machine”

@snow_blackyy:

"No be like Wizkid first son wey be like kangaroo maybe na why in no too like the boy or Dey attend in birthdays ."

@_cocomill:

"Nah why I Dey single since, nah fine man I Dey find."

@rosythrone:

"Tunde u posted this on purpose. 1,2,3 go, drag drag drag!!."

@eichiemoses31:

"All these ones dy enjoy life they go…"

@samvail__:

"Wizkid till now no out mouth for this election matter! SMH."

Wizkid shares rare family photos with Jada and their son Zion in Qatar, pics trend online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, might have helped increase the affection fans have for him after he shared rare family photos online.

Taking a break from his usual self, Wizkid took to his official Instagram page via his stories to share cute snaps of himself with his baby mama, Jada, and their son, Zion.

Another photo showed Wizkid with Jada and their son rocking matching outfits as they gave Beyonce and Jay Z vibes.

