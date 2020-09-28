- The BBNaija Lockdown season was indeed a rollercoaster of several wins for the participants

- Apart from the N85 million grand prize, some housemates got away with mouthwatering cash rewards and trips to foreign countries

- Legit.ng has highlighted some ex-housemates and what they won while in the BBNaija house

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown season was indeed packed full with loads of activities for the housemates and it is interesting to note that most of the activities came with mouthwatering perks.

BBNaija’s Lockdown season was designed in such a way that even though only one of the housemates could leave with the N85 million grand prize, others who participated similarly had a chance to rack up juicy rewards for themselves.

Legit.ng has compiled a shortlist of some former housemates who managed to win some cool cash rewards while in the house.

Laycon

Asides from emerging as the winner of the season, Laycon was really active in most of the house activities and his hard work was rewarded with more cash and travel gifts.

During a task by Amatem, Laycon was part of a group which was rewarded with the sum of N700k for winning the challenge. Similarly, Laycon and Ozo won the sum of N500k for a Betway presentation game.

For the Betway trivia game, Laycon and Dorathy won the sum of N1 million. During the Johnnie Walker task, Laycon, Nengi and Vee won the sum of N1 million and a trip to Scotland.

housemates who won mouth-watering cash gifts, trip to Dubai, Scotland etc. Photo: Instagram/@itslaycon/@officialozo/@nengiofficial/@veeiye

Source: Instagram

Vee

The pretty singer who made it to the final week of the show also had a good run in the competition.

Vee emerged as the winner of the Darling task and won the sum of N2 million. In addition, she was also part of the Johnnie Walker team who won the sum of N1m and a trip to Scotland.

During the Showmax task, Vee emerged as the winner and won herself an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa.

Nengi

The pretty housemate who emerged as the third runner up of the season also had a good run while in the house.

During the Pepsi challenge, Nengi and Prince won and were rewarded with N1m and an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

Similarly, Nengi joined Laycon and Vee to win the sum of N1m and a trip to Scotland during the Johnnie Walker challenge.

During the Lipton Ice Tea and peace task, Nengi joined Laycon, Dorathy, Vee and Neo to win the sum of N1 million. As if that was not enough, the young lady also won N1.5 million alongside Laycon, Vee, Neo and Ozo during a task by Flutterwave.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Ozo

The young man who was booted out of the house in the semi-finals also had a run filled with loads of juicy prizes while in the BBNaija house.

Ozo won himself a brand new car during a challenge sponsored by Innoson.

Similarly, Trikytee and Ozo won the sum of N1 million during a Pepsi challenge and an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

Ozo also participated in a Flutterwave task that saw participants win the sum of N1.5m. After leaving the house, Ozo joined Laycon to win the sum of N500k for their Betway presentation task.

Dorathy

The Lockdown housemate who emerged as the first runner up of the season also scored herself some juicy rewards in the house.

During the Oppo challenge, Dorathy and Kiddwaya’s team won the sum of N1m.

She also joined fellow finalists of the season to win N1m during the Lipton Ice Tea and Peace Talk challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

BBNaija: People in the house don’t think Laycon will win – TrikyTee | Legit TV

Source: Legit