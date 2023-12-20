Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile’s work ethic has now become a topic of discussion on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, is now trending for his work ethic on social media.

Celebrity dancer Iweh Pascal Odinaka aka Poco Lee, shined the spotlight on it after he took to his X page to tweet about Zlatan Ibile.

Fans react as Poco Lee taunts Zlatan Ibile for having songs with Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee was very amused that Zlatan had managed to be featured on songs by three of the top musicians in the country, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, despite their occasional beef with each other.

According to the dancer, Zlatan Ibile is like a Hebrew woman because he always delivers. He wrote:

“DAVIDO FT ZLATAN, BURNA BOY FT ZLATAN, WIZKID FT ZLATAN!!! JUST LIKE HEBREW WOMEN E GO ALWAYS DELIVER!!!! BABA LASE JORRRRRRRR!!!!!!”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Poco Lee laughs at Zlatan Ibile for having songs with Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

Poco Lee’s post about Zlatan Ibile drew a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Razzy had this to say about Zlatan:

Raamah called Zlatan a GOAT:

Elijah said Zlatan is also a big name:

Hally B said they’re expecting good music:

Yemi Desh said Zlatan Ibile deserves his flowers:

