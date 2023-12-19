Famous Nigerian celebrity bodyguard Kelvin Power was recently the centre of discussion online after clips of his hairdo went viral

Kizz Daniel's bodyguard haircut caught the attention of many online after a clip of him showing off his unique dance moves went viral

The celebrity bouncer in the trending clip was caught doing the new Kizz Daniel dance challenge, but his haircut stole the show

Famous Nigerian celebrity bodyguard turned content creator Kelvin Atobiloye, aka Kelvin Power, has sparked reactions online as his unusual haircut went viral.

Kelvin, who recently signed his first major endorsement deal, was seen in a viral clip putting up a display.

In the viral clip, the celebrity bodyguard showed off his unique dance moves as he jumped on his boss's new dance challenge, "Too busy to be Bae."

Watch Kelvin Power show off his unique dance moves:

"Who is your barber?" Netizens query Kelvin Power over his haircut

However, while the bodyguard was focused on his dance challenge, his unusual hairdo caught the attention of many online.

Some netizens couldn't help but query Kelvin Power over his funny hairstyle. Many asked him what was the inspiration behind the haircut and why.

Here see some comments that trailed Kelvin's video:

@sceedbarms:

"How much do you pay your barber?"

@glitzann:

"O chim o this one nah "hell boy."

@maczion11:

"No matter how hard it is stay happy that's the point."

@kimchezo:

"Chilling alone or with big boys."

@richesseofwarri:

"I dey get joy anytime I see your post."

@nurdinibrahimu1:

"Kalvinpower dance na new best song ya busy to be bae, thank Vado d great."

@dennybow:

"This ur move ehhhhn."

gracewoode75:

"Who you offend, who be the carpenter wey barber this hair for you."

