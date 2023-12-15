Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o has been adopted as a Nigerian aunty following a recent video on her page

The actress recreated one of popular influencer Enioluwa's videos using his sound, and she nailed it

While some netizens praised Lupita for getting the video right, others, especially Nigerians, tagged Eni to the video

Popular Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, aka Eni, is trending online courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o.

The Kenyan actress recreated one of the influencer's videos where he charged introverts to go out and have fun during this festive period.

Lupita Nyong'o's mimicked Eni's video. Photo credit: @enioluwaofficial/@lupitanyongo

The video's highlight was Lupita delivering a perfect lip sync to the audio, getting every Nigerian pronunciation right.

The actress, who recently sparked relationship rumours, also put in the required skills and attitude to drive home the message.

Enioluwa, rumoured to be Priscilla Ojo's lover, also known as the lip-gloss boy, loves to create hilarious videos dragging people for different reasons. It appears Lupita liked this recent one about introverts going out.

Lupita captioned the video:

"My holiday pep talk!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Lupita's video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

tomike_a:

"We outsideeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!!! @enioluwaofficial."

harmonihie:

"@enioluwaofficial that’s my freaking star friend right there."

lynda_primo_bonnett

"Are you getting a mental breakdown Lupita Nyong'o?"

muyiwabetiku:

"How can you be found if you are not hidden?? Stay at home guys."

sundayaito:

"That's a Nigerian pidgin English."

ntansikan:

"Nigerian pidgin suits you. You've got the whole vibe."

sinistar22x2:

"When, where, what l felt that."

skin.dr.yvette:

"Africans, we don't mince words, don't be in your feelings, just comply."

larallan:

"That’s why you are so talented, you were able to lip sync that Naija accent."

Lupita Nyong'o appointed president of 2024 Berlin Film Festival jury

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kenyan-Mexican Hollywood actress was named the jury president of the 2024 Berlin Film Festival, popularly referred to as Berlinale.

Lupita will replace American actress Kristen Stewart, who headed the festival's 2023 jury.

Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress, who recently penned a heartwarming ode to her motherland, Kenya, announced the exciting news.

She is the first black jury chair of the international event.

