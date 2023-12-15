Nigerian singer Davido treated his Abuja fans to a night of back to back hit on Thursday, December 14

The Unavailable crooner, however, got a big shock after a physically challenged fan managed to sneak past security to gain access to the stage

Davido and his bouncers struggled to get the fan who had held the singer's leg off the stage

A fan of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, got over excited during his Abuja show, and it almost landed him in trouble.

In a video sighted online, the singer was performing his hit song Dami Duro to the ecstatic Abuja crowd when the physically challenged fan breezed through security and ran to hold his leg.

A physically challenged fan held Davido on stage. Photo credit: @davido/@thetattleroomng

Davido immediately tried to disengage to move to another part of the stage, but the fan held on tighter.

It took the intervention of bouncers and other crew members to get the man to leave the singer so he could continue his performance.

Davido momentarily paused during the short scuffle to look at the physically challenged fan.

Recall that during the singer's show in Asaba, a female fan was caught picking the money the singer was sprayed on stage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Davido with physically challenged fan

Read reactions from netizens below:

jayfukki

"The guy was fast mehn."

official__djneto:

"Na still one of the organizers package am make the come hold Davido. Because this place choke normally where him wan see space take reach stage."

superduperebony:

"Bro said if I touch the hem of his garment I’ll be healed."

osfjames:

"This is just the prove that if you like pack 30 million securities surround body if den still wana attack you den go attack you... Na only God dey protect not security guard."

certified_ajay:

"Davido sef go shock e gats use some seconds process wetin sup."

lavishhouse_ng:

"This one is like Davido won't leave here without blessing me today."

hetunu_fortune:

"This one sef shock davido."

Davido hugs lady who gave him flower at Asaba concert

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the highlights from the event, which took place in the late hours of December 13, 2023, was when a lady in the crowd gave Davido a bouquet of flowers.

In a viral video, the lady presented Davido with the flowers, which he accepted. Not stopping there, the excited fan climbed the stage, and the music star hugged her.

The crowd was excitedly over the display between Davido and his female fan.

