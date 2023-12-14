Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has been able to bond with his family after spending many weeks in the country

A new photo surfaced online of the Made in Lagos crooner with his lookalike big sisters to the joy of fans

A number of netizens gushed over their good looks in the photo while others claimed it was the work of filters

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid, and his big sisters are once again in the news.

A new photo of the much-loved Grammy-winning musician with his three sisters recently made the rounds online.

Recall that Wizkid had stayed in Nigeria for many weeks after returning for the burial of his beloved mother, Morayo Jane Balogun.

In a new development, the new picture of the Star Boy with his big sisters spread on different social media platforms.

In the snap, the four siblings all had big smiles on their faces for the camera. Wizkid was obviously the last child of his mother.

The photo of Wizkid with his older siblings left many Nigerians gushing over the music star’s bond with his family. Some netizens also pointed out how good they all looked.

_allergictobullshit:

“Wait! No sign of beards for wizkid face abi him Dey shave , this bro clean sha.”

omapearl1:

“Wizkid too fine o.”

stardomgys:

“Does Wizkid age at all ??”

chukwu_mendi:

“Na filter abeg wizkid no fyn like this.”

eunicehairkulture:

“WizKid is so handsome.”

Habdowl_:

“Editing plenty.”

takedshot:

“The balogun's with the smile. ❤️❤️❤️”

daplain1:

“The guy too fine.”

lefty_hawth234:

“Daddy for the ladies .”

dabs_000:

“Big Wiz ❤️.”

iam_mcbrymo:

“Star boy Dey for u.”

