A makeup artist has shared her incredible experience of receiving $1000 (over N1 million) from renowned singer Wizkid to do his sister's makeup

In a video, she displayed the finished look of Wizkid's sister's face glam and it looked astonishing

Netizens flooded the comments section praising Wizkid's generosity and applauding the artist

A make-up artist with the handle @atikemakeover has shared an extraordinary encounter with popular Nigerian singer Wizkid.

According to her, Wizkid generously handed her $1000 (over N1 million) to do his sister's makeup.

Wizkid's sister's make-up artist dances in joy Photo credit: @atikemakeover/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Make-up artist excited following encounter with Wizkid

In her post, she expressed her excitement while showcasing subtle dance moves.

In her words:

"POV: when Wizkid says take 1000 dollars and do my sister's makeup 1$=1000."

Netizens applaud Wizkid's generosity to make-up artist

The news of Wizkid's gesture quickly spread, capturing the attention of netizens who flooded the comments section with praise.

Many expressed their admiration for Wizkid's generosity, applauding him for supporting a talented makeup artist.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng