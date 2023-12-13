Nigerian singer Tems has cleared the air over the viral rumours of her pregnancy for American rapper Future

In an interview with Beat FM, the Try Me crooner revealed she had no idea people took the news seriously until she started getting disturbing messages

She also added that she has never met Future, and she is in a relationship with her own man

Popular Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has finally shut down claims that she was pregnant for Future.

Social media recently went wild with reports that the singer allegedly carried the American rapper's baby.

In a video online, Tems revealed she had no idea how seriously people took the news until she started getting messages querying her decision to have Future's baby and death threats.

The singer, who gained worldwide recognition on Wizkid's Essence, added that she has never met the American rapper.

This is not the first time Tems has shut down the pregnancy rumours, Legitrumour. ng earlier reported that she showed off her flat tummy to prove the allegation was untrue.

In another clip, Tems opened up about her love life, she confirmed she's in a relationship and has her own man.

Reactions to Tems' statements

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

@Blacksodje:

"I also think she probably ate swallow, like Akpu before she stepped out. That's y pple thought she was pregnant cos her belly was big."

@IlemJaphet:

"What is the big deal about her getting pregnant? Is she not a woman?"

@WrldEmperor:

"Abi you do aborzon... Talk now oo. There is no shame... We will understand that you are not ready!!"

cindytemi:

“you’ve got the wrong gehl”

