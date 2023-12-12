Weeks after he was seen on stage with famous actress Nancy Isime, Kizz Daniel's bodyguard makes a big money move

Celebrity Nigerian bodyguard Kelvin Power trends online after a clip of him signing with a real estate firm as their brand ambassador goes viral

Kelvin Power gained popularity after a video of him tossing people who tried to harass his boss, Kizz Daniel, away like paper trended

Celebrity Nigerian bodyguard Atobiloye Kelvin, aka Kelvin Power, trends online after a power he shared on his page went viral.

Despite being a bodyguard, Kelvin has gained quite a lot of affluence because of his bulky body and funny personality.

Kizz Daniel's bodyguard Kelvin Power trends as he signs his first endorsement deal. Photo credit: @officialkelvinpower

Source: Instagram

One of his most popular moments as an online celebrity came after a clip of him walking in an unusual manner while pushing out of the way for his boss, Kizz Daniel, at a Lagos event.

Kizz Daniel's bodyguard signs first major endorsement

The celebrity bodyguard has stirred reactions online as netizens reacted to his post after signing a deal as a hotel ambassador.

Many netizens were quick to note that Kelvin has Kizz Daniel to thank for the upgrade in his life.

See Kelvin Power's post as he signs his 1st endorsement deal:

Reactions trail Kelvin Power's endorsement deal

Here are some of the reactions that trail Kelvin Power's endorsement deal:

@kimajikabili:

"Congrats."

@maczion11:

"Congrats bro more win."

@princess.oloribrave:

"Congratulations Sir."

@skillzcutz_locs:

"More blessing."

@haywhy12_:

"Congratulations boss man keep winnin."

@bigjustice_tv:

"Big name no be TITLE."

@al_isson490:

"This man no be bouncer again very soon him muscle go reduce."

@iamvanilla22:

"God knows I like this man to the fullest, despite all the mess kiss Daniel put him him he’s still adding his songs to most of his post, @officialkelvinpower your heart is so kind."

@blogunabdullateef:

"❤️❤️ Alhamdulillah! Success shall come all the way."

@infinitecomedy11:

"More is coming."

@olisa2021:

"Agbada everywhere."

