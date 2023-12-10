Popular Nigerian transgender model, Jay Boogie, has opened up on his relationship with God to the surprise of many

During a recent interview, the socialite made it clear that he is a lover of Jesus and that God blesses him every time

Jay Boogie’s claims to be a fan God raised mixed feelings among many Nigerians as they reacted to the trending clip

Popular Nigerian transgender, Daniel Nsikan aka Jay Boogie, recently spoke on his relationship with God.

During an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the socialite shared his relationship and thoughts on God.

According to Jay Boogie, he has been a lover of Jesus right from people and his friends know that he always posts prayer points daily. Speaking further, the trans model added that if not for God, he won’t continue to get blessed despite the lifestyle he has been living.

He said:

“I love Jesus right from time. If we were friends earlier, you would know that every morning, I post prayer points because the life I am living, if not God, I won’t get what I am getting, the achievement I have today.

Even without parents, I have been pulling through, like God has been so faithful that whenever I reflect on my growth, people I have met, though I wish I never came across some persons in my past, sometimes, I just sit down and cry and be like ‘God, na you really do this thing for me because I no believe am say I fit count my money buy myself hair’.”

Also during the interview, Jay Boogie addressed people who associate him with the devil because of his lifestyle. According to him, nobody can tell him he is of the devil because God provides for him.

He said:

“There are some things I see and I say ‘this is God’, then you now come and tell me that I am the devil but God is providing for me?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Jay Boogie admits that he loves Jesus

Jay Boogie’s open declaration and love for God was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. While a few of them noted that God also loves the transgender model, others claimed his blessings might not be from God.

Read some of their comments below:

Kingphranky:

“You all condemning him, are you God? Una no sin pass am? If you be Yahoo boy, u De sleep with person husband, u De do illegal things, you don't even have the right to sit on the table where This topic is being discussed.”

bube_aji:

“Jesus loves you too no matter who you are.”

onyinyechi_blossom:

“Jesus don suffer for Nigerians hands.”

laviqiedaloca:

“God loves us. That’s it. That’s the entire comment. It’s we humans, that try to decide whom & why He should love but at the end of the day, God is not man & for that we all should be thankful.”

ms_derrah:

“I’ll always say this nothing absolutely nothing you do will deny you of the love of God!!”

sanbora_x:

“If you love Jesus, obey His commandments.”

cupcakee09:

“God loves you regardless and that’s all that matters . The people thinking that they are righteous don’t even have a clue of who God is. God loves his own and you are doing everything right for putting him first in your life ❤️.”

tonia.gram_:

“Abeg no you use God’s name clout chase. Abeg.”

nene_george:

“And look at me even thinking that after his near death experience he was gonna change back to being a man, but I was wrong ‍♀️. Chai Chineke, God has really suffered. He’s indeed a patient & merciful God. His voice sef dey vex me.”

adekola.davies:

“I’m not sure posting prayer points every morning equates to loving Jesus.”

Mandy_bd:

“Yes Jesus loves you too, but if you love him you’ll do what He says.”

desourcemedi:

“Posting Prayer Points daily is not an assurance of Salvation.”

oz_zees:

“Not all good comes from God even satan bless his own so be careful who you rep.”

