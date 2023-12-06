Prophet Okeke has cautioned his church members about the amount of money they give as offering

According to him, you can’t have more than enough money in your account and still give God peanuts

The video has gone viral, sparking a heated debate among netizens who either supported or opposed his stance

A Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Okeke, recently addressed his congregation about the amount of money they give as offerings to God.

In a video, he questioned why some church members who possess N1 million would only give N500 as an offering.

Pastor advises against giving small offerings to God Photo credit: @instablog9ja/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Prophet Okeke's controversial statement on church offerings goes viral

Prophet Okeke compared such meagre offerings to those made at a shrine, suggesting that only an oracle would accept such a small sum.

He emphasised that the amount people give as offerings reflects the depth of their devotion to God.

According to him, the act of giving demonstrates how much of their hearts are dedicated to their faith.

He said;

“It’s only an oracle that you will go to the shrine and give N200 and they will accept. And some of you say God is not after your money, your giving shows how much of your heart he has.”

Clergyman’s opinion on church offerings sparks divided reactions from netizens

The clergyman's remarks have generated a wave of reactions online, with netizens expressing both support and opposition.

While some individuals agreed with Prophet Okeke's perspective, believing that one's offering should be proportionate to their financial capacity, others argued that the act of giving should not be solely measured by monetary value.

The debate surrounding the significance of church offerings and its relationship to one's faith has continued to unfold among social media users.

@victorfrezy said:

“Are you after money, or winning souls for God.”

@CFC_MC said:

“How about I keep my #500 and refuse to drop shishi.. You go arrest me?”

@Irunnia_ said:

“Giving to God is done by how much you want to give. It is not dictated by someone else.”

@limitbreaker said:

“Everybody wan cash out by all means. Most of una, no be God call you, na hunger motivated calling.”

@DanielRegha said:

“God isn't after one's money, but it's also wrong to give Him peanuts when one has surplus; So the preacher is right, "You can't N1 million and give N500 as offering to God", that's Insulting. Even we humans will find it insulting if a millionaire gives us N500 as appreciation.”

@osagie_adams reacted:

“Did God tell you he needs money? Ole. See the way he's serious about it as if there's inflation in heaven.”

@drfynrekins reacted:

“It's a privilege to be in a position to give, so approach giving with a heart of humility and cheerfulness. God is not necessarily concerned about what you give, but how you give. Don't give and exalt yourself above the receiver or do so arrogantly.”

Pastor advises people to increase tithe, says economy is bad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Gosple Agochukwu, has penned down a controversial message to people about tithing.

The pastor stated that the economy has become so bad, and people need to learn to increase their tithes as the prices of items are also increasing.

He sternly warned people against giving God only 10% while lamenting over the situation of things in the country. Speaking further, the pastor alleged to everyone who cared to listen that he gives God 70% of his earnings.

Source: Legit.ng