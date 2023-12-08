Portable Zazu, Nigerian street musician, may have gotten the attention of his senior colleague, Wizkid

The Zazu crooner, who recently begged Wizkid for a verse, took to his Instastory to share a screenshot of a missed call allegedly from the singer

Portable's screenshot has since gone viral, stirring different comments from netizens about a missed opportunity

Nigerian Stree Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has caused a buzz online after he shared a screenshot of a missed call he claimed to have been from music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Portable, who was elated after Wizkid put up a picture of him with Skepta on his Instastory on Friday event, claimed he received a call from the Nigerian Star Boy.

Below is a screenshot Portable shared on his Instastory, as he also tagged Wizkid in the post.

This is coming after the Zazu crooner confidently declared that a verse or feature from Wizkid would win him a Grammy plaque.

Netizens react to Portable Zazu's post

Chimaforkeeps:

"Werey still miss call ?"

_kkaylee05:

"Portable fit go leak Wizzy number."

the_bendavid:

"Big moves only, Portable is here to stay."

_C_D_2:

"Make Portable show us Baba."

leotventertain:

"Make e no go leak the number."

Boitzar:

"Seyi vibe go soon collect for portable hand."

boy_vichy:

"how hun take miss wizkid call."

Iamtherealfocus:

"He missed the call intentionally because he knew if he pick it before posting, people would think he called Wizkid and won’t believe Wizkid called him."

Ajibolafaisol01:

"Why this wizkid guy dey use all these artists build his broke career?"

Makanaki626:

"Werey still miss him call."

Ebuksoficial:

"Make I even blow d way portable blow."

SkyMusic_Empire:

"@IKanemi Walahi portable no go make us rest."

MichaelLina14:

"Werey still miss call."

SkyMusic_Empire:

"IKanemi Walahi portable no go make us rest."

Portable Zazu hails Skepta over tremendous career leap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Portable taking to his social media page to hail Skepta.

He thanked the British rapper for his midas touch on his music career, noting that he would forever appreciate him.

The outspoken singer made the headlines days ago after he was spotted with Skepta attending the Brit 2023 fashion show.

