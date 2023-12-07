Famous reality TV star Laura Ikeji recently trended online as she was subjected to quite a lot of online bullying and dragging

The actress was brutally dragged online after she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband's birthday, Ogbonna Kanu

Laura, in celebration, shared photos of her husband during his days as an active footballer; she revealed that Ogbonna used to be a Super Eagles player

Famous Nigerian lifestyle influencer and reality TV star Laura Ikeji recently trended online after she and her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, were victims of online bullying and trolling.

The famous reality star recently celebrated her husband as he turned a year older with a post on her Instagram page.

Laura Ikeji and her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, trend online over birthday posts. Photo credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Laura Ikeji revealed in her birthday post that her husband was a former national team player during his active days as a footballer.

She noted that many don't know this about Ogbonna, the younger brother of Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu.

Laura Ikeji shares pics of her husband in Super Eagles jersey

To prove that Ogbonna was once a national team footballer, the reality TV star shared photos of him when he played for the Super Eagles and the other teams.

Netizens didn't respond kindly to Laura Ikeji's post.

See Laura Ikeji's post celebrating her husband:

See the reactions that trailed Laura Ikeji's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Laura's post:

@demolagodson:

"So where’s that your husband now?"

@lai_scholes:

"He wasn’t good at all…. But he at least made the team."

@olapsalm23:

"Which eagles maybe home base eagle."

@tytkiddiesstore:

"Show your own receipt, at least you are seeing her husband's receipt that he served his country in his own way.. Where is yours?"

@abayomi_sho:

"How many goals did he score."

@alupuo4:

"He was an irrelevant player, that'd why nobody knew him, he wanted to hide under big brothers shoes."

@ede.valentina:

"We know but he was not good at it at all that's why he went into oblivion."

@dlightfoodandspice:

"Mehn, people are mean o, what are all this comments. You have nothing nice to say why not just move along."

@young_chegzy:

"You go explain explain tire madam."

