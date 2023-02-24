BBNaija star, Bambam, was recently the guest on a podcast and she was asked what her reaction will be if her five-year-old daughter wanted a gender change

The reality star responded by saying she will ask questions, educate the child and also take it to God in prayers

The video of Bambam’s response soon went viral on social media and raised a series of mixed feelings

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

BBNaija star, Bambam, has shared how she would react if her 5-year-old daughter told her she wanted to become a boy.

The reality show star was a guest on a recent podcast where she was asked what she would do if such a situation presented itself.

Note that in recent years, in some parts of the world, the discussions on gender change has become a trending topic.

Video trends as Bambam reveals what she will do if her daughter wants to become a boy. Photos: @therbcpod

Source: Instagram

While speaking on the podcast, Bambam explained that she will first of all ask questions then proceed to educating her child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not stopping there, the reality star added that she will even show her child the similar body parts they have that makes them girls which is different from what boys have.

Bambam also added that after doing all these, she will still take things to God in prayers because she believes boys and girls were created differently and for different reasons.

In her words:

“If my child tells me ‘mom I want to become a boy’ I would ask questions and I will reorient and educate and still tell the child to decide while I go on my knees and tell my father in heaven to fix his mind. Biologically, I will show her my own and show the girl’s own and say ‘look we have the same thing, daddy’s own is different’ I'm going to open a book, I won’t bring a naked man to show her but I will show her this is what boys have that makes them boys, this is what girls have that makes them girls and according to history and according to creation, God created women this way and men this way.

If something within you feels like you’re masculine, we are going to talk to Jesus about it and fix it. I believe that God created man, woman for a reason.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Bambam opens up on what she will do if 5-year-old daughter wants to be a boy

Read what some netizens had to say about the video below:

idyynma:

“Bambam actually made a lot of sense. Wisdom We’re definitely talking to Jesus about it.”

nenejones_esq:

“I think she’s a good parent. Chai, May this never happen around me. Because I won’t be this calm.”

unified_wale:

“When did we start having this conversation in Nigeria? Are we beginning to accept this madness as a norm?”

_deagram:

“The scariest pandemic in the world at the moment. She spoke well. They need to be educated.”

chyo.maa:

“You won’t use Oraimo cord?”

domingo_loso:

“God abeg o, make my pikin no tell me this kind thing. Abeg ”

princess_shally2:

“ I just Dey laugh cos this thing No be matter of talking to Jesus ooo,lots of kids just decide to change on their own and doesn't care what their parents think.The country I live in the number of straight men for my city no reach 40 percent.Men carrying handbags,on skinny jeans and high heels.I have learnt to accept them that way and embrace them for who they are.”

Angela Okorie speaks on why she was scared to relocate her son abroad

Veteran Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, got people talking on social media after opening up on her fear of relocating her son abroad.

The movie star was a guest on media personality Nedu’s podcast, where the topic for the day was parenting and the internet.

While speaking on the show, Angela explained that what they teach in schools abroad was one of the reasons she was reluctant to relocate her son.

Source: Legit.ng