Big Brother Naija ex-housemates Bambam, and Teddy A's 2nd daughter Maya has clocked 1

The couple took to their Instagram pages with adorable photos of their little girl marking her debut to the world

Netizens gushed over the adorable 1-year old as they exchanged opinions over who she looks more like

Teddy A and Bambam have taken to social media to announce the first birthday of their second daughter.

The couple shared adorable photos of their toddler, specially taken for the birthday celebration.

Nigerians gush over Bambam and Teddy A' daughter Photo credit: @iamteddya/@bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

Beyond showing off her face, Bambam revealed her daughter's name as Maya and expressed how honoured she is to have been chosen as her mum.

She wrote:

"Hello sweetness, I’m honored that you chose me as your mum… you’ve thought me and inspired your dad and I soo much soo quickly already! You are brilliant! Tough! Bold! Beautiful and kind and a blessing to your world! You’re soo precious Maya! You’re too precious . I’m glad the world gets to share in your beautiful day. Happy birthday my heart and gift. Say a prayer for my baby "

See the post below:

Teddy A, on his page, announced his adorable daughter has clocked one.

He wrote:

"Say hello to my beautiful daughter @mayaadenibuyan; she’s 1 today! ❤️"

Netizens celebrate with Teddy A and Bambam

thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday princess "

_ppee:

"This is so mummmyyyy! She looks too much like mummy! God bless her ❤️"

horpemih24:

"This is bambam herself."

daysawlah:

"She’d live long and fulfill purpose in life. Happy Birthday Angel.

insured_wears:

"Happy Birthday mommy's lookalike I pray you grow to bless your generation"

savioursdottir:

"Bambam really gave birth to herself...Happy birthday Maya!"

oladaniels_:

"She’s an angel ❤️❤️❤️ @iamteddya happy blessed birthday to you my child ❤️❤️"

tops.hop28:

"Happy birthday cutie. God bless and keep you in Jesus name."

tomi_b123:

"We almost forgot you had another baby . Happy birthday princess."

mayuzi:

"Daddy's carbon copy Birthday blessings Angel "

